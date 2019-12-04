Terrelle Pryor Stabbing Suspect Called 'Danger To The Community,' Bail Denied

Breaking News

The woman accused of stabbing Terrelle Pryor will remain in jail ... a judge just called her a "danger to the community" and denied her request for bail.

Shalaya Briston was arrested and charged with felony attempted homicide on Nov. 30 after a fight with Pryor ... but she had hoped to get bail on Wednesday.

But, the judge DENIED that request ... and now 24-year-old Briston will remain in jail until, at least, her next court appearance on Dec. 12.

As we previously reported, Briston and Pryor -- who had been dating for the past year -- got into an argument at their Pittsburgh-area apartment last week when things turned violent.

After a night out of partying, Briston returned home to find a pissed off Pryor ... and according to court docs, witnesses say they got into a physical fight.

At one point, a witness says Briston appeared to stab Pryor ... and the 30-year-old NFL player required emergency surgery to fix the wounds.

According to Pryor -- who was just released from the ICU -- he nearly died TWICE from the injuries ... but is doing better now.