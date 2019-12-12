Terrelle Pryor Walking On His Own In Pimped Out Suit Just 12 Days After Stabbing

Breaking News

Great news for Terrelle Pryor ... the NFL star was walking on his own -- IN STYLE -- on his way into a Pennsylvania courthouse Thursday, less than 2 weeks after he was stabbed.

Pryor and his girlfriend Shalaya Briston were both scheduled to be in court to face criminal charges stemming from the Nov. 30 incident.

The hearing was lackluster -- the case was pushed to next week because prosecutors want more time to review evidence. According to WTAE, the NFL sent a representative to the hearing to monitor the case.

Pryor is still trying to continue his NFL career -- he was cut by the Jaguars before the 2019 season and was hopeful he'd get signed by another team before the stabbing.

If the NFL finds he violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy, he could face a suspension if he does get signed by a team in the future.

But, the most noteworthy event happened in the court hallway ... where Pryor was walking without assistance and even climbed stairs on his own.

Terrelle Pryor arrives at municipal court for a preliminary hearing on his simple assault charge. Shalaya Briston is also scheduled to have a hearing today. #WTAE pic.twitter.com/l2VzlY0nbA — David Kaplan (@DKaplanWTAE) December 12, 2019 @DKaplanWTAE

Impressive, considering he ALMOST DIED from the stabbing -- and was hospitalized for several days after undergoing emergency surgery to save his life.

As we previously reported, Briston has been charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault. Pryor was charged with misdemeanor simple assault.

According to the police report, a witness says Pryor attacked Briston and her friends first ... leading Briston to ultimately stab the NFL player in defense.