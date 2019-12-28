Ottis Anderson Says He's A Hall of Famer, 'One Day They'll Figure It Out'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

New York Giants legend Ottis Anderson belongs in the Hall of Fame ... so says the ex-running back himself, who tells TMZ Sports, "One day they'll figure it out."

"If you check my credentials, I think I earned the right to be considered [a Hall of Famer]," Anderson says.

Ottis sneakily has a solid case for the honor ... the 62-year-old rushed for 10,273 yards and 81 TDs in his 14-year career, and he added 3,062 receiving yards as well.

Plus, the dude IS a two-time Super Bowl champion ... something plenty of Hall of Fame tailbacks can't say themselves right now.

"Put me in," Ottis says ... "One day they'll figure it out and, until then, we'll just keep on enjoying what I accomplished as a 14-year vet."

As for the current Giants, Ottis clearly doesn't love what they're up to these days, saying, "We suck right now" -- but he says he is optimistic about the future.