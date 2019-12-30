Pat Shurmur Fired By New York Giants, Team Reportedly Pursuing Josh McDaniels

Breaking News Getty

Pat Shurmur is DONE in New York ... the Giants just announced they fired their coach after 2 dreadful seasons -- and reports say they're gunning for Josh McDaniels to replace him.

Shurmur was just 9-23 since he was hired back in 2018 ... and his team didn't show many signs of life despite a decent roster this season.

"This morning, we made the very difficult decision that it would be in the best interest of the franchise that we relieve Pat of his duties," team president John Mara said in a statement.

"Pat has been a successful and highly-respected NFL coach for 21 years and he is not solely responsible for our record. But we came to the conclusion it is best to have a fresh start with the coaching staff."

As for who could be next to lead the G-Men in 2020 ... reports say the team has already requested an interview with New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Getty

The 43-year-old has been Tom Brady's right-hand man in New England, but despite being a hot head coaching candidate for years -- he's been reluctant to leave since he failed at his only head coaching gig in Denver back in 2009.

McDaniels -- who was fired from the Broncos after one and a half seasons -- famously accepted the Indianapolis Colts' job in 2018, but backed out of it just days later, opting to stay in New England instead.