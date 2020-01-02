Chinese Basketball Coach Smacks Heckler In Face During Game

Play video content Breaking News Zhongze Basketball

A Chinese Basketball Association coach slapped the hell out of a heckler during a game Wednesday after the man allegedly screamed at the coach's wife ... and video of the incident is wild.

During the Jiangsu Dragons' tilt with the Liaoning Flying Leopards in Nanjing on New Year's Day, a fan was clearly causing a scene from his courtside seat.

Cameras caught the guy making a gesture toward one of the players ... and later, they appeared to show the man screaming toward a woman believed to be Dragons coach Memi Becirovic's wife.

You can see in the clip, Becirovic didn't handle the situation very well at all ... 'cause at some point during the 3rd quarter, he straight-up walked up to the fan and slapped him in the face!!

The fan fell backward ... and both parties needed to be restrained. Eventually, both the coach and the man were ejected from the game.

It's unclear if Becirovic will face further punishment from the CBA over the altercation.