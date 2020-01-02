Oregon Ducks Smoke Fat Stogies!!! To Celebrate Rose Bowl Win

Play video content Breaking News

The Oregon Ducks were smellin' roses -- AND cigar smoke -- after the team's huge 1-point win over Wisconsin on Wednesday ... whippin' out the stogies for an epic locker room celly!!

Justin Herbert and co. partied like crazy after the 28-27 Rose Bowl thriller ... and some of the guys came prepared with some fine cigars.

Players like Dru Mathis and Samuelu Poutasi captured the awesome moment after the game ... when their teammates took glorious puffs that would make Rick Ross jealous.

As for the game, Herbert led the way with 3 TDs and looked like a damn stud. So, yeah, he deserves to celebrate.

Worth noting -- some of the dudes on this team aren't 21, so they better enjoy the stogies while they can before that new Tobacco 21 law goes into effect later this year!!