Mariah Carey Celebrates Milestones in Massive Dominican Republic Pad

All Mariah Carey wanted for 2020 was a massive place to celebrate a big year and ring in the new one ... and she got exactly that with a palace in the Dominican Republic.

Mimi spent just a little over a week in the Juanillo Estates in the luxury community of Cap Cana. She was there with her BF, Bryan Tanaka, and her 8-year-old twin kids, Moroccan and Monroe.

The estate's fit for an R&B queen -- 40,000-square-feet of interior space, its own private white-sand beach, 9 bedrooms, a 24-seat grand dining table, an expansive wraparound pool, and, not one, but TWO fully-equipped kitchens. Oh yeah, the pad's also fully staffed. #Baller.

MC celebrated two huge 2019 milestones -- her Christmas classic, "All I Want for Christmas Is You," made her the first artist to ever hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in four separate decades. She also released a new music video for the track ... which has already eclipsed 32-million views.

And, to ring in the New Year ... Mariah and the fam enjoyed a quarter-million-dollar fireworks show. Now that's getting lit.

Anyone looking to rent out Mariah's spot better get ready to shell out a pretty penny ... it costs around $18k per night to stay at the $30 million estate.