Elon Musk's Mom Celebrates Big Tesla News, Super Proud of Something Else

But It's Still NOT My Fave Elon Moment

Play video content @LionsShareNews

Elon Musk's mother is keeping it real when it comes to which of her son's achievements makes her most proud, and ya might be surprised ... it's not Tesla.

Maye Musk was out Wednesday in NYC with a huge smile ... and for good reason. Her son's car company just became the highest-valued car company in U.S. history -- with a total market value of nearly $100 billion.

To put that in perspective, that's more than General Motors and Ford combined. A huge accomplishment for sure, but Elon's mom says there's something else on her son's resume she, personally, finds more impressive.

There's plenty to choose from, for sure, although you can be pretty sure it isn't his prowess on a dance floor. Even a mother couldn't back those moves.

Play video content

No, Maye's choice is something we'd all have to look up to ... we think. Even if you disagree, ya gotta love her energy in this clip.