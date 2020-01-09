Mark Wahlberg Shows Off Shredded Bod in Hawaii
1/9/2020 12:13 PM PT
Mark Wahlberg's nine days into 2020 and it appears he's never wearing a shirt ever again ... not that anyone's complaining.
Marky Mark's still in vacay mode and this time he's enjoying the picturesque beaches of Hawaii. The action star's actually in town competing in the Hawaii Sony Open Pro-Am. Talented actor and athlete. Yeah ... dude can hit a mean stroke. He's been known to do "golf cardio" ... where astoundingly he plays 18 holes in an hour.
And, like every star who works hard, he's still partying hard ... putting everyone's New Year's resolution diet/exercising plan to shame with his ripped bod. Seems he's got zero plans to slow down his R&R sesh.
As we reported ... Mark also showed off his chiseled bod in Barbados where he and his family rang in the New Year. #2020Goals for damn sure.
