Travis Barker Selling Some Of His Classic Cadillacs

Exclusive TMZ.com

Some of Travis Barker's former rides are hitting the auction block ... and you can bump his tunes in a vintage Caddy or Chevy ... if you're ready to break the bank!!!

Sources close to the Blink-182 drummer tell us he's decided it's out with the old and in with some new whips, so he's auctioning off 3 cars -- a 1941 Cadillac 62 Series Convertible, plus a 1960 Cadillac Coupe Deville and a 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer.

Our sources believe the convertible could fetch up to $100,000 ... and the souped-up Chevy could hit a whopping $200K. Ya better have some deep, deep pockets!!!

Travis is an avid car collector, but we're told he's moving his professional life into a new space -- the warehouse he recently bought in SoCal will house his car collection, clothing brands and new record label, DTA Records -- and he wants to sell these rides to make room for new ones.

Shutterstock Premier

Travis is a HUGE fan of Caddys ... he's got at least 2 Cadillac tattoos, including an emblem on his chest and a Cadillac script down his rib cage which took 12 hours to create.