Basketball Announcer Botches 'Dead Dog' Announcement with Shocking Enthusiasm

Breaking News @ross-homan1

Note to future broadcasters ... an on-air tribute to a dead pet is the WORST time to get fired up over a crazy dunk!!!

Want proof? Check out this clip from a high school basketball team in Minnesota on Nov. 30 (captured by Ross Homan) when one announcer reveals that his dog recently died after being run over by a car.

I’m.... im not sure how I should feel about what this announcer just said? pic.twitter.com/gfvfYVKwme — Ross Homan (@Ross_homan1) January 9, 2020 @Ross_homan1

While making the emotional announcement during a "Gone But Not Forgotten" moment, his co-announcer gets FIRED UP about an aggressive slam dunk happening in real time on the court ... and the exchange is SUPER AWKWARD.

Here's the transcript ...

Announcer 1: "Our sweet Lucy, at the age of 12 she was run over in our driveway ..."

Announcer 2: "LIKE THAT?!!! Was she run over like that?!!"

Yeesh.

Thankfully, there was a time out in the game that gave everyone a chance to calm down and reset ... and later on, Announcer 2 offered his condolences to his broadcasting partner.