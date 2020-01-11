Colby Covington's Broken Jaw Looks Fine During Pickup Basketball Game

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Here's Colby Covington proving he's okay after having his face broken at UFC 245 ... playing a full basketball game just a little more than 3 weeks after breaking his jaw!

Colby hit up a Lifetime Fitness in Boca Raton, Fla. on Wednesday to get in a little rec-league run ... and while he wasn't exactly Michael Jordan on the court, he looked pretty good considering the injury he suffered on Dec. 14.

Remember, Covington's jaw was broken during his scrap with Kamaru Usman in a super violent welterweight title fight. Due to the injury, the Nevada State Athletic Commission has suspended him from fighting until at least Feb. so he can heal up.

But, Covington looked to be all right on the hardwood this week ... shooting jumpers, getting rebounds, playing defense and mixing it up in the paint.

In fact, one person who saw him play Wednesday tells TMZ Sports Colby didn't look beat up at all ... and other than a small cut near his eye, "he looked fine."

Covington himself told us the ball night went off without a hitch ... saying, "Basketball is great. You don't have to be good or in shape. Just woke. Ask LeBron."