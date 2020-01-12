Chiefs' Eric Fisher Does a 'Stone Cold' Beer Celebration After Touchdown

Breaking News

The Chiefs beat the Houston Texans in spectacular fashion this weekend -- but nothing was more spectacular than one of their offensive tackles busting two beers together.

As Patrick Mahomes made a touchdown pass to Blake Bell at the top of the fourth quarter in Sunday's playoff game ... the guy's teammate Eric Fisher ran over to celebrate with him and showered in the glory with brew and an homage to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Eric Fisher is a legend for the stone cold beer celebration. pic.twitter.com/VcqdB4oAEf — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 12, 2020 @geoffschwartz

Fisher ran over to the stands and grabbed what appeared to be two waiting beer cans that were conveniently placed, and then smashed them over his head like SCSA used to.

Looks the apparent owner of the beers -- the guy with the glasses -- wasn't too upset with the move either -- if anything, Fisher was getting cheered on by all the Chiefs fans.