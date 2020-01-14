Larry David Rips Autograph Seekers, 'Find Another Way to Make Money!'
Larry David Blows Up at Autograph Hounds ... Still Rewards 'Em!!!
1/14/2020 8:39 AM PT
Larry David went FULL Larry David on a gaggle of thirsty autograph hounds who really need to find a new gig, according to him -- and yet, in the end, he kinda encouraged them.
The "Seinfeld" co-creator and star of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" was leaving his season 10 premiere Monday night in L.A. ... and before he could get to his car, he was greeted by the John Hancock brigade. One of 'em told Larry he'd been waiting for 7 hours, and that set LD off on a 'Curb'-worthy rant.
Larry made it clear he didn't tell them to waste 7 hours ... and ripped the group, saying no celeb likes signing for these guys who follow them for signatures, which they turn around and sell.
Simple capitalism? Not according to Larry, who yelled, "This is f***ed!!!"
When he asks why they're doing this, one guy responds they're not smart enough for other work. If you thought Larry would appreciate the humor -- wrong! You gotta see his rant, and then ... the plot twist!
Immediately after raging on them, Larry took out a marker and signed everything the autograph seekers put in front of him.
No doubt, Larry's approach was way angrier than what we saw Quentin Tarantino do last week in a very similar situation -- but the end result was the same.
We think the Soup Nazi would be very disappointed in Larry!
