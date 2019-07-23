Floyd Mayweather Shuts Down Fan's Autograph Request For Hilarious Reason

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Floyd Mayweather autograph seekers need to pay VERY close attention ... 'cause the boxing superstar has one specific demand when signing his signature.

Money was at the Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman fight in Vegas over the weekend ... when a young female fan asked him to sign a boxing glove for her.

Floyd grabbed for the glove -- fully prepared to scribble his John Hancock -- but after a quick inspection, he pulled back and told her he wouldn't sign.

And why not?? He's got a reason ...

"You already got some names on it, baby. You gotta have gloves with just me on it!!"

Yep, Floyd Mayweather won't share autograph space with other boxers -- and the proof is in the video.