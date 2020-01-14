Yung Joc Driving Rideshare to Teach Kids About an Honest Living

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Yung Joc is proudly driving for a new rideshare company and tells us it's a fun way to make extra cash, while also teaching kids all about earning an honest buck.

In case you missed it ... the "It's Goin Down" rapper went viral this weekend when video surfaced of him behind the wheel of a new ride-hailing app in ATL called Pull Up N Go.

Yung Joc tells us he heard about the app from a friend, thought it sounded cool and decided to check another thing off his bucket list by signing up to be a driver.

While some passengers assumed Joc had fallen on hard times after recognizing him, he tells us his new side-hustle is actually his way of teaching an important lesson to the next generation.

He says he's been working with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta for years, and this is another way to show kids they shouldn't be too ashamed or prideful to try a new gig.

Besides, Yung Joc says he's got plenty of revenue streams these days ... he's a radio personality in town, appears on "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" and just opened a new club.

It's pretty cool ... he even had a customer in his backseat while talking to us about the positive response he's getting from some big celebs.