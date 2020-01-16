Elizabeth Warren Accuses Bernie Sanders of Calling Her a Liar After Debate

Play video content CNN

Elizabeth Warren didn't just snub Bernie Sanders' handshake after the Democratic debate ... she got in his face and accused him of calling her a liar on national TV.

CNN released the audio of the testy exchange, which helps explain why Warren rebuffed Bernie's extended hand -- she was pissed off!

Warren storms past Joe Biden to walk up to Sanders and says, "I think you called me a liar on national TV" ... to which he replied, "What?"

After she repeats herself, Bernie says, "Let's not do it right now. You want to have that discussion, we'll have that discussion."

Warren says, "Anytime," and it seems Sanders does want to get into it because he fires back ... "You called me a liar, you told me" before cutting himself off.

At that point, Tom Steyer interrupts the tense moment simply to say hi to Bernie ... who couldn't care less.

CNN: “Sen. Sanders, I do want to be clear here, you’re saying that you never told senator Warren that a woman could not win the election?"

SANDERS: "That is correct."

CNN: “Sen. Warren, what did you think when senator Sanders told you a woman could not win the election?" pic.twitter.com/BZ1NajmQE9 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 15, 2020 @tomselliott

The contentiousness between Warren and Sanders stems from a report claiming Bernie told her in December 2018 that a woman can't win the presidency -- something he denies he said, but Warren confirms.