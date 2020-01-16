Walmart Apologizes for Insensitive Paul Walker Joke on Twitter

Exclusive TMZ.com

Walmart's learning a valuable lesson about making Paul Walker jokes on Twitter, even if said joke is ripped from a funny TV show.

Here's what went down -- a Twitter user shared a story about Walmart selling Pillsbury Cinnamon Rolls with strawberry and cream-flavored icing ... and added a funny gif of a car wildly racing through traffic with the caption, "*me racin to the nearest Wally World*."

Innocent enough ... however, the person behind Walmart's Twitter account Thursday decided to take things up a notch and responded to the gif by saying, "Hey, Paul Walker. Click it, or ticket."

The Walmart employee was likely trying to make a "Fast & Furious" reference ... but it's backfired big time. We did some digging, and the same line was actually used in an episode of "Workaholics."

TMZ broke the story, Walker died tragically as a passenger in a Porshe driven by his friend ... at speeds over 100mph.