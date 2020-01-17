Celine Dion's Mother, Therese, Dead at 92

Getty

Therese Dion -- mother of international superstar Celine Dion -- has died after months of battling serious health issues.

Celine's mom, who was known affectionately in Canada as "Maman Dion," reportedly passed late Thursday surrounded by her family and friends. Therese's eldest child, Claudette Dion, revealed last year that her mother had been dealing with significant health problems ... including memory loss and vision and hearing impairment.

The Dion matriarch had a whopping 14 children, who she raised with her husband, Adhemar, in Charlemagne, northeast of Montreal. Adhemar died in 2003.

Therese's death comes just 2 days after the fourth anniversary of the death of Celine's husband, Rene Angelil. Eerily, Thursday also marked the 4th anniversary of Celine's brother, Daniel, dying -- so, this was already a very trying time for the singer and her family.

Therese co-wrote the song that convinced Angelil, a music manager, to represent Celine ... and the rest is history. She also founded the Maman Dion Foundation in 2006 to aid disadvantaged children.

Celine is currently on her Courage World Tour and is scheduled to perform in Miami Friday and Saturday. It's unclear if the shows will go on.

Therese was 92.