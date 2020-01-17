Victor Cruz Defends Odell Beckham, 'He Didn't Do Anything Wrong!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Victor Cruz is going to bat for his former teammate Odell Beckham -- claiming the assault allegation he's facing is BS and people need to CHILL THE HELL OUT!!!

"At this point, it feels like they're just picking on him 'cause he is who he is," the former NY Giants star told us in NYC. "Just let him live!"

As we previously reported, an arrest warrant has been issued for Beckham after footage surfaced showing him slapping a Superdome security guard in the ass during the LSU national championship locker room celebration.

The guard told cops he was furious at Odell for putting his hands on him -- and fought the urge to punch the NFL player in retaliation.

But, Cruz says he thinks the guard -- and other law enforcement members involved in the case -- are blowing the whole thing out of proportion.

"His alma mater just won the national championship. Let him have some fun!"

Cruz added ... "I think he didn't do nothing wrong ... I think he's good."

He also claims the security guard is "corny" for pursuing legal action in the first place.