Ex-Mississippi St. Star De'Runnya Wilson Dead At 25, Murder Probe Underway

Ex-Mississippi St. star WR De'Runnya Wilson -- Dak Prescott's top target with the Bulldogs -- was found dead Tuesday ... and cops believe he might have been murdered.

Birmingham Police say 25-year-old Wilson was discovered unresponsive by a relative inside an Alabama home this week ... and once cops arrived, they say they discovered signs of foul play.

"Currently we are in the homicide investigation mode," a Birmingham PD spokesperson said. "And, there are limited details on this investigation."

A cause of death for Wilson has not yet been revealed.

Wilson was a stud at Mississippi State from 2013 to 2015 -- the same years Prescott earned Heisman Trophy candidate recognition -- scoring 22 TDs and piling up 1,936 receiving yards on 132 catches.

He left the Bulldogs early to enter the 2016 NFL Draft ... and after he wasn't picked, he later caught on with the Arena Football League.

Mississippi State said in a statement Tuesday, "Tonight, we mourn the loss of former Bulldog De’Runnya Wilson."