The Game Says Cops Were Targeting YG for Arrest

The Game was in a celebratory mood for Grammy weekend, but he took a few minutes to vent his anger over YG's arrest this week.

We got Game Friday night, leaving Derriere nightclub in Hollywood, and he seems outraged at YG's arrest for robbery, something his famed lawyer, Joe Tacopina, says is absolute BS.

Game notes that YG is set to perform a tribute to Nipsey Hussle Sunday night. He claims the cops will do anything they can to derail a tribute to YG. Full disclosure ... the photog mistakenly said the LAPD arrested YG ... it was the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.

BTW ... YG was released Friday night on $250,000 bail.