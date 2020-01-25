Whitney Houston's Sister-in-Law Reveals Who She Wants to Play Singer in Biopic
Whitney Houston Biopic Role Should Go to THIS Actress ... So Says Sister-in-Law
1/25/2020 12:40 AM PT
A new Whitney Houston biopic is in the early stages from famed record producer Clive Davis, but people already want to know who will play the singer ... and her sister-in-law just dropped a big hint.
Pat Houston was at LAX Friday and talked about Clive's project, revealing she's actually working with the legendary music industry exec on it.
She says Davis is a wonderful person -- he's also credited with bringing Houston to prominence -- so Pat's doing anything she can to help him. Whether she meant to or not, she's already doing a good job ... by recruiting Taraji P. Henson.
It's pretty funny ... Pat says she can't reveal who's on the wish list to play Whitney because it's a secret, but can't help but blurt out how much she loves Henson and wants her for the role.
Sounds like Taraji should call her agent.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.