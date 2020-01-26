Oscar De La Hoya Slams Door On Floyd Mayweather Vs. Canelo Alvarez Rematch

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Remember, the boxing legends fought back in 2013 ... and Canelo -- who was only 22 years old at the time -- was easily handled by Floyd, losing by majority decision.

The two have been talking trash to each other publicly ever since -- Canelo's mocked Floyd for fighting Conor McGregor. Floyd went after Canelo for his positive PED test in 2018. For a second, it started to feel like they were seriously building toward a rematch.

Play video content TMZSports.com

In fact, just last year De La Hoya told us the rematch would be the biggest event in boxing history -- easily a $1.5 BILLION event.

But, things have changed and now, Oscar seems to be slamming the door on getting the superstars back in the same ring.

"I think the weight is just too much now," Oscar tells us ... "Canelo can't make 154. He fought at 175. It's impossible."

Oscar is pointing out that Alvarez has gone up in weight since the Mayweather fight -- he weighed in at 152 pounds when he fought Floyd. But, Canelo bulked up to 175 to take on Sergey Kovalev in November and he doesn't plan on cutting down any time soon.

Bottom line ... Canelo vs. Floyd II ain't happening "unless Floyd gets to 168."