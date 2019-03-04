Oscar De La Hoya Canelo vs. Floyd Rematch Would Be $1.5 Billion Fight

Canelo vs. Floyd Would Be $1.5 Billion Fight, Says Oscar De La Hoya

EXCLUSIVE

Canelo Alvarez says he's dead serious about setting up a rematch with Floyd Mayweather -- and his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, says Floyd has more than a BILLION reasons to make it happen.

"If Floyd Mayweather decides to come back, a fight with him and Canelo could be a $1.5 billion fight," Oscar tells TMZ Sports.

Of course, Canelo and Floyd initially fought in 2013 -- with Floyd dominating the then-23-year-old rising star. Floyd got a $41 million guarantee for that fight, which was a record payday at the time.

But, things have changed in a BIG way since then. Mayweather claims he made more than $300 MILLION per fight for his bouts with Manny Pacquiao and Conor McGregor.

Canelo's value has also gone way up -- he recently signed a $365 MILLION fight contract with DAZN after notching impressive wins over huge stars like Miguel Cotto, Amir Khan, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and Gennady Golovkin.

Oscar says he's realistic about the chances of making the rematch happen -- and even clowns Floyd taking easy fights against tomato can opponents like Tenshin Nasukawa.

But, Canelo says he's out for revenge -- and hopes he can convince Floyd to strap on the gloves for one final war.

"I would love to have the opportunity to avenge that defeat," Canelo told us through a translator.

In the meantime, Canelo is gearing up for his May 4 fight against Daniel Jacobs to unify the middleweight belts.

Jacobs is 35-2 ... and went the distance with Gennady Golovkin in 2017.