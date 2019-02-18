Floyd Mayweather Rocks Head-To-Toe Gucci But Disables Comments

Floyd Mayweather is TRIPLING DOWN on Gucci ... rocking the brand from neck-to-toe -- but he ain't about to hear comments on the matter -- dude disabled 'em from his social media!!!
Gucci has faced major criticism over the past month after the apparel giant released a sweater that many called "racist" because it appears to be blackface -- but Floyd's still riding with them.
Mayweather backed them on a massive shopping spree last week ... he backed them on his private jet just a day later ... and on Monday, he took it one step even FURTHER.
The boxing legend posted a pic in a Gucci shirt, Gucci socks AND Gucci shoes -- writing, "BORN A LEADER."
The most interesting part of the post? Floyd disabled all comments.
Remember, Floyd's been ripped by all kinds of celebs for backing the brand ... with 50 Cent attacking the guy on social media and T.I. making a whole rap song devoted to the issue.
Seems Mayweather's done hearing their take.
For Gucci's part, François-Henri Pinault -- the guy who runs the brand's parent company Kering -- explained, "We didn’t understand the sensitivities of the African-American community, which is reflected in that mistake."
"We can’t be content with saying we’re sorry."