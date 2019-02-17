Floyd Mayweather To Ryan Garcia 'Tank Davis Will F*ck You Up'

Floyd Mayweather is warning Ryan Garcia -- if the 20-year-old boxing star actually steps in the ring with Gervonta "Tank" Davis, "He's gonna get f*cked up."

Garcia and Davis have been talking TRASH to each other for months and it seems the super featherweight stars are on a collision course to fight in the very near future.

With Davis being a Money Team fighter, we asked Floyd if that fight is actually going to happen -- and that's when Mayweather laid out the terms.

"Ryan Garcia says he wants to fight 'Tank' ... well, I'm putting up the money right now."

Long story short, Mayweather says Garcia must fight TMT boxer Rolando "Rolly" Romero first ... and if Garcia wins, Floyd will give Garcia a $200,000 check plus he'll make the Davis fight happen.

But, if Garcia loses against the undefeated Romero (7-0), "I don't want him to ever say Tank's name again."

Mayweather added, "If [Garcia] gets through Rolly, he gets Tank."

Garcia is a STUD -- he's 17-0 and one of the best up and coming boxers in the world. This should be good.