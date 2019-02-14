T.I. Drops Diss Track Against Floyd Mayweather for Supporting Gucci

T.I. Floyd Mayweather is a 'F**k N***a' For Dropping $$$$ at Gucci

T.I. is ripping Floyd Mayweather a new one with a blistering diss track where he calls the boxing champ a "f**k n**ga" for continuing to spend his millions at Gucci.

Tip dropped the song Thursday and, while he never mentions Floyd by name, the cover art shows Floyd with a mocked-up drawing of the infamous Gucci sweater that sparked the boycott. In the song, T.I. says, "Old greedy ass n***a only thinking about his self ... he get the fame, he get the wealth ... ya, people are struggling, who did you help?"

He also says, "Damn, it must suck to be a f**k n***a."

T.I. -- who's been leading the charge to boycott Gucci -- is clearly responding to the video TMZ Sports got of Floyd on Monday night as he dropped a bundle of cash at Gucci in Bev Hills.

Floyd told us he didn't give a crap about any boycott and said, "I'm not no follower, I do what the f**k I wanna do,"

Floyd and T.I. already hated each other -- their beef goes back years to when they came to blows in Vegas.

T.I.'s track -- entitled "F**k N***a" -- is on iTunes and Apple Music. Hot beef, anyone?