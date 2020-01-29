Harry Styles Tosses Watermelon with Models for New Music Video

Here's Harry Styles frolicking with sexy bikini models on a beach in Malibu for a music video shoot, and he can't keep his hands off ... the props.

We know what you're thinking, but it's all good, clean fun. Harry's shooting the vid for his new single, "Watermelon Sugar" ... so, naturally there are plenty of melons on set.

Harry sure looks like he's having the time of his life. Most likely because he's surrounded by waves and babes, and looking fly in a yellow Hawaiian shirt and matching trunks.

Not to worry ... no melons were harmed in the making of the video. Harry's got extremely soft hands. Well, that's what we imagine, anyway. Like you don't?!?

As we reported ... Harry debuted his new album, "Fine Line," last month during a show at The Forum in Inglewood, CA and his fans freaked out. "Watermelon Sugar" is one of the new tracks from that record.