Eli Manning 'Not Bothered' By Hall of Fame Debate, Archie Manning Says

While the NFL world goes crazy deciding if Eli Manning belongs in Canton, the retired QB ain't stressin' AT ALL ... so says his famous dad.

We spoke to Archie Manning outside of Prime 112 steakhouse in Miami where he had just dined with his sons, Eli and Peyton.

It's obvious Archie believes his son belongs in the Hall of Fame, but we wanted to know if Archie is bothered by people like Deion Sanders who says he just ain't worthy.

"I don't think it bothers him at all," Archie said ... "He's fine. Very content."

"Eli's just finished up a long career ... [he's] looking forward to doing some things with his family."

Eli has a pretty good resume -- 2 Super Bowl rings and 2 Super Bowl MVPs in his 16-year career. He started 210 consecutive games over 13 seasons, the 3rd longest streak in NFL history.

As for the NY Giants, Archie still has mad love for the G-Men ... praising the organization, the new coach and the QB who took Eli's job.

"[Daniel Jones is] a great young man," Archie raved ... while predicting playoffs for NY in the near future.