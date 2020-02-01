Quavo, Takeoff Say It Was Fine for Offset to Punch Champagne Thrower

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Offset's rap partners are defending their buddy after he let the fists fly when someone sprayed champagne on his wife -- and their rationale is basically ... WWYD?

That's pretty much what Takeoff and Quavo told us Saturday in Miami, where all the rappers are hanging out in the days ahead of Super Bowl LIV. We asked 'em if they'd caught what had happened to Offset and Cardi in a club the night before ... sure enough, they had.

As we reported ... Cardi was on the receiving end of some bubbly early Friday morning, and Offset reacted by literally jumping into the crowd with an airborne punch.



According to the Migos boys, the move is fair game when your significant other is involved. Takeoff says Offset "did what he had to" with the way he responded, and Quavo turned it around and asked our camera guy what he would do if it was his wife.