Super Bowl Streaker Kelly Kay Arrested For Trespass After Flashing Ass at Game

Exclusive Details

A smokin' hot model with a massive following was arrested during the Super Bowl on Sunday after she hopped over some railing, tried to go running on the field and then flashed her ass.

You can see in video of the alleged incident ... Kelly Green -- aka Kelly Kay -- was tackled by security before she could really make a scene during the Chiefs-49ers game.

But, she still managed to show the crowd her butt while cops were taking her away ... and you can see in the footage, fans were loving it.

Security personnel tackled Kelly Kay who tried to run onto the field during the first half of the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/KcyRP8Yzh1 — SUPER. BOWL. CHAMPIONS. 💚 (@LuisNFL96) February 3, 2020 @LuisNFL96

Cops clearly didn't think the scene was funny, though ... they straight-up arrested her and charged her with misdemeanor trespass.

She was booked and forced to take a mug shot at the station.

Green, a 27-year-old with over 250,000 followers on Instagram ... was released Monday and posted a poolside video bragging about getting out.

"Young jail bait out of jail!" she said. "Fresh out the pen! Fresh out Dade County, what?!"