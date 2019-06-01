Champions League Finals Hot Streaker Plugs Russian Porn Site ... Security Gives Chase

Champions League Streaker Plugs Russian Porn Site in Cheeky One-Piece

The Champions League Finals just wrapped -- and while there was a lot of action ... the highlight might've been a model who risked it all to plug her BF's porn site on the field.

The streaker is suspected to be model Kinsey Wolanski, who's dating Vitaly Zdorovetskiy -- a guy who set up a Russian porn site that the two of 'em must really be passionate about ... 'cause she ran out onto the pitch in the first half in a skimpy one-piece with his site plastered in front.

Security was quick to give her a chase and escort her off the field, but not before everyone got a glimpse of her body-hugging outfit and some revealing shots ... from the front and back.

Gotta say as far as in-game interruptions go ... we don't really mind this one so much. Oh, and congrats to Liverpool for beating the Spurs -- heck of a game.