Bob Harper Talks Kinder, Gentler 'Biggest Loser' Reboot

Bob Harper says what makes the 'Biggest Loser' reboot a big winner is what happens AFTER the contestants go home ... when the real work begins.

The host of the new 'BL' was on "TMZ Live" Tuesday, and while they're still going to have weight loss competitions ... he says the contestants will also be getting a huge helping hand whenever their time on the show ends.

The fitness guru also emphasizes the reboot's done away with "temptation challenges" and vote-offs. Bob explained there's a concerted effort to give contestants the necessary tools to continue a healthy lifestyle at home and on their own.

Arguably, that's the toughest part for most of the 'BL' cast ... according to Bob. The show's now airing Tuesday nights on USA and, overall, he says you can expect a "kinder, gentler" approach to slimming down.