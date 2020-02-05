No Lawsuits Filed in Kevin Hart Car Crash

Exclusive TMZ.com

Kevin Hart has not filed a lawsuit in the wake of his near-fatal car crash. He hasn't been sued either. And the driver and passenger haven't sued or been sued either. In other words, not a single lawsuit has been filed in what everyone thought would be a flurry of legal action.

TMZ broke the story, Kevin was in the front passenger seat last September when his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda crashed into an embankment in Malibu. Kevin, the driver and the driver's fiancee were all hospitalized and Kevin required spinal surgery. Investigators concluded no one was wearing a seat belt and there were no safety harnesses in the car.

Law enforcement says the driver was at fault, he allegedly gunned the vehicle's 720-HP engine and lost control.

As we reported, everyone immediately lawyered up, but then there was silence. It seemed almost certain the driver would get sued, and Kevin as well since he was the owner of the car and owners are responsible when they allow someone to take the wheel and their negligence causes an accident.

There was also talk the company that customized the car would be sued since there were no safety harnesses in the vehicle. The fact is though, since no one even had a seat belt on, the harness would have gone unused and done no good.

Our sources also say no money has changed hands as part of a settlement. In other words, when it comes to lawsuits resulting from the crash ... crickets.

Play video content

Now it's true ... everyone involved has 3 years to file a lawsuit, so it could still happen, but typically these suits are filed pretty quickly.

Getty