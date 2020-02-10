NFL's Kenny Britt Arrested For Weed
2/10/2020 7:02 AM PT
Kenny Britt -- a former first-round pick of the Tennessee Titans -- was arrested Saturday after cops say they found weed in his car ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.
According to the Bayonne Police Dept. ... officers were conducting a routine traffic stop on Britt in Bayonne, N.J., when they "immediately detected a strong odor of raw marijuana" coming from his ride.
Cops say after they searched Britt's 2019 black-colored Rambler truck ... they found less than 50 grams of weed and arrested the former wide receiver.
Cops say Britt was charged with possession ... and was also hit with summonses for possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and obstructing passage of other motor vehicles.
Britt was booked at the station and later released.
Britt -- who played in the NFL from 2009 to 2017 -- has had a ton of legal troubles in the past ... getting arrested several times in 2011 and 2012.
The 31-year-old caught 329 passes in his nine NFL seasons ... logging 5,137 career receiving yards. He was the 30th overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft.
