NBA's Justise Winslow Stoked About Trade To Grizzlies ... 'I Love Memphis!'
2/11/2020 7:22 AM PT
Most dudes wouldn't be too happy to leave South Beach ... but Justise Winslow tells TMZ Sports that ain't the case -- saying he's elated to join the Memphis Grizzlies!!!
Of course, Winslow played his whole career with the Heat before getting shipped off to Elvis' old stomping grounds as part of the Andre Iguodala deal.
We spoke with the 23-year-old over the weekend about the move ... and he's stoked for the fresh start.
"It's great!," JW tells us. "I love it here! Everybody's been very receiving and excited for me, so I just continue to try and get healthy and make an impact."
It's gonna be a minute before Winslow takes the court for the Grizz -- he's currently recovering from a back injury that's kept him out for a chunk of the season. But it's clear he's excited to join his team on the court when he's ready.
We asked about adjusting to the big differences between Miami and Memphis ... and Grizzlies fans should be excited about his response.
