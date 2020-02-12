City Girls' JT Dropped a Car's Worth on Yung Miami's Birthday Bling

Exclusive Details TMZ/Elliot Eliantte

City Girls rapper JT says she "spent a car" on Yung Miami's birthday gift, but clearly she was being modest -- it's easily the price of a house!!! Or maybe she drives really pricey cars.

JT surprised her partner with some shiny bling for her 26th birthday Tuesday ... leaving YM305 speechless. We're told the gift -- 2 months in the works -- was delivered Tuesday night.

The chain is a baller 130 carats ... and features everything YM's obsessed with -- diamonds, music notes, money, Chanel and her kids' names. Celeb jeweler Elliot Eliantte was the artist behind the masterpiece.

Play video content Elliot Eliantte

JT said on social media ... "Happy birthday to my EVERYTHING. I spent a car on this I F***ING LOVE YOU & if a b*tch ever think otherwise they crazy!!!! B*tch you love diamonds Chanel & your kids.... it's all there! Pop your sh*t!!!!"

YM's reaction can be summed up in 2 words. Speechless and tears.

As we first reported ... Miami hooked up JT with some serious jewels last year to celebrate JT's prison release.