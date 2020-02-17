Golf Legend Mickey Wright Dead At 85 ... After Heart Attack

Breaking News Getty

Mickey Wright -- one of the greatest females golfers EVER -- has died after suffering a heart attack ... her attorney said on Monday. She was 85 years old.

Sonia Pawluc, Wright's lawyer, told the Associated Press that Mickey had been battling health issues after she was hospitalized in Florida this past month following a bad fall.

"One of the best to ever play the game, she will be greatly missed," The World Golf Hall of Fame said in a statement Monday. "#RIPMickey"

Wright is a legend on the golf course ... she famously won 82 events on the LPGA Tour and also recorded 13 major championship wins.

In fact, her swing was so buttery smooth ... Ben Hogan called it the best he had EVER seen.

“For the fundamentals, the greatest swing belonged to Mickey Wright.” - Byron Nelson



"For the fundamentals, the greatest swing belonged to Mickey Wright." - Byron Nelson

Happy birthday to the woman with the greatest swing!

She joined the LPGA Tour in 1955 ... before retiring from playing full-time in 1969.

She died just 3 days after her 85th birthday.