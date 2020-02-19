Kyle Long Gunning To Be NFL Commentator ... Like Romo For 'Simpletons!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Kyle Long says now that his playing days are over ... he's ready to be an NFL commentator -- and he tells TMZ Sports he thinks he can be like Tony Romo for football "simpletons!"

"I think I can speak more Layman's terms," Long says. "He's really an AP-level teacher."

Don't get it twisted ... Long's actually complimenting Romo -- saying the ex-Dallas Cowboys QB is way smarter than him!!

But Kyle, who just retired from the Chicago Bears last month and is out in L.A. this week trying out with various networks, says he's hoping his offensive line mind can provide a different perspective in the studio/booth.

"I speak to the simpletons," Long said with a laugh.

Of course, Kyle is one of the most entertaining follows on Twitter ... so there's a lot of potential there -- and Long says he's actually been learning a thing or two by watching Tony!

What's interesting ... his dad Howie Long has been doing the "NFL on FOX" thing for years -- and if another network signs Kyle, it could be Long vs. Long in the battle for NFL ratings!

As for his resume, NOT TOO SHABBY -- Kyle was a 1st round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft and spent his entire 6-year career with the Chicago Bears, making the Pro Bowl 3 times.