Guess Who This Mini Man Turned Into!

Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
2/21/2020 12:01 AM PT
This kid grew up to be a successful dancer, songwriter and rapper. He's also got an MTV Award but it's got nothing to do with any of what was just mentioned. A clue to his first movie would be a dead giveaway ... so here are some other clues to make this tougher:
This kid was born in Malibu to famous parents. He's 21 years old now and has a budding music career. He hasn't acted as of late, but it's his acting chops that burst him onto the scene. You probably remember him from "The Pursuit of Happyness" and the remake of "The Karate Kid."
