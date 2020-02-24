Boxer Sergey Kovalev Arrested for DUI In Los Angeles
2/24/2020 8:11 AM PT
Boxing star Sergey Kovalev was arrested for DUI in Los Angeles early Monday morning, TMZ Sports has learned.
The 36-year-old former light heavyweight champ -- who recently fought (and lost to) Canelo Alvarez -- was pulled over by the California Highway Patrol around 2 AM.
During the stop, the trooper believed Kovalev was under the influence and arrested him for DUI. He was taken to a nearby station where he was booked.
Records show Kovalev was released on his own recognizance around 7:35 AM.
It's not Kovalev's first brush with the law ... in fact, the Russian star is currently in the middle of a felony assault case stemming from an incident where he allegedly brutalized a woman in 2018.
As we previously reported, Kovalev is accused of attacking Jamie Frontz -- who says the boxing star got violent after she rejected his sexual advances after the opening of a boxing gym in Big Bear, CA.
If convicted on the assault charge, Kovalev faces up to 4 years in prison -- though he has pled not guilty and is fighting the case.
Kovalev is 34-1-1 as a pro -- winning several light heavyweight belts during his outstanding career.
He most recently fought Canelo -- who ferociously knocked him out in the 11th-round of their Nov. 2019 matchup.
