Baker Mayfield Called Derogatory Slur By CLE Radio Host, Immediately Suspended

Well, this is one way to get kicked off the airwaves ...

ESPN Cleveland radio host Tony Grossi has been suspended indefinitely for using profanity when talking about Baker Mayfield ... calling the QB a "f**king m****t" (derogatory slur for a little person) on a hot mic during a livestream.

The talent on TheLandOnDemand were discussing quarterbacks on other teams during a break ... when Grossi chimed in with "Who do we got? A f**king m****t."

Grossi was immediately suspended for the comment ... and has since released a statement apologizing to Bake, the Browns and the little person community.

"There’s no excuse for using that language in any context," Grossi said. "It was said without malice but also without thought."

Of course, it's no secret Grossi and Mayfield ain't gucci -- they've had their fair share of spats in the QB's short time in Cleveland. Remember the "Jesus, Tony!" incident??

Grossi acknowledged the beef in his apology, saying "It is well known that Baker and I have had our differences, and in the course of this experience, I’ve had to question my role in the erosion of the relationship."