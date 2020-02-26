John Singleton's Son Seven Ready for Preschool, Baby Mama Requests Funds

Exclusive TMZ.com

John Singleton's youngest child son is growing up so fast ... little Seven is about to start preschool in Bev Hills, and the late director's baby mama wants his estate to cough up the tuition.

Rayvon Jones has filed a petition asking Singleton's estate to give her a monthly allowance of $1,078 to cover Seven's expenses. The money would cover things like the kid's clothing, groceries, gas, and phone costs ... according to the docs. The phone cost might seem weird -- Seven is only one year old, but that's an L.A. one.

In docs, Jones also requests a one-time payment of $2,450 to cover Seven's preschool registration fee to a popular Beverly Hills school. Jones, who says she used to live with Singleton and stayed home to take care of the kid, says she'll begin looking for a job to support their son once he starts preschool.