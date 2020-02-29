Brett Farve Says Joe Burrow To Cincinnati Would Be 'Perfect,' Hometown Boy!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

It's a good thing Joe Burrow's not boycotting the Bengals, 'cause Brett Favre says getting drafted by Cincinnati would be PERFECT!!

Remember, there were talks the Heisman winner would pull an Eli Manning and refuse to play for the Bengals if drafted ... but JB put an end to all that talk when asked about it at the draft, saying "I'm going to show up."

TMZ Sports spoke with Favre about the possibility ... and he says it couldn't be drawn up any better for the LSU Superstar.

"I think this is setting up perfect for him to go back home, assuming Cincinnati will take him," Favre tells us. "Hometown boy."

As for transitioning from whoopin' the entire NCAA to the NFL, the Hall of Famer ain't worried about the 23-year-old adjusting to the pros.

"I think if he plays the way he played this year, the transition will be easy."