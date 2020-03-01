Vic Mensa Gets Good and Bad News in Brass Knuckles Case

Exclusive

Vic Mensa was hit with the 'ol good news and bad news sitch in his brass knuckles case and TBH ... it was more good than bad.

The good news ... he was NOT charged with felony possession of brass knuckles. The bad news ... Vic WAS charged with possession of brass knuckles ... this according to the L.A. County District Attorney's Office.

Vic was officially charged this week and pled not guilty. As we first reported, Vic was busted last month in Glendale after cops pulled him over for making an unsafe turn.

Cops patted him down and found the brass knuckles in Vic's pants pocket. Remember, while they're legal in most states ... brass knuckles are banned in Cali.