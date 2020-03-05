Brooke Burke and David Charvet Finalize Divorce

Exclusive TMZ.com

Brooke Burke and David Charvet are free to move about Malibu as single people -- they've finally hammered out their divorce and they're both walking away with plenty of assets.

Brooke filed to divorce the ex-'Baywatch' star way back in April 2018, which might make ya think this was a nasty split, but the divorce docs -- obtained by TMZ -- make it seem pretty damn amicable.

First off, they're putting the co in co-parenting -- agreeing to 50/50 physical and legal custody of their 2 kids -- Shaya and Heaven. They're also going 50/50 on all expenses for the children, and neither will pay child support.

As for property, Brooke gets 2 homes -- one in Malibu and a condo in Santa Monica -- while David gets a Malibu property of his own. Let's face it ... both of those bodies belong at the beach.

The exes share an art collection that they plan to divvy up down the road. Brooke gets ownership of 2 fitness companies, and David gets a few other companies, including Malibu Stone and Building Materials.

As for money ... they're splitting up their bank accounts, and they've agreed neither will pay spousal support. That's it. Easy, breezy divorce ... and both have already moved on.

