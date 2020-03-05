Knicks and Thunder Will Honor OKC Bombing and 9/11 First Responders At Game

Breaking News Getty Composite

The NY Knicks are working with the OKC Thunder to honor several first responders who aided in rescue efforts during the '95 Oklahoma City bombing and the 9/11 terror attacks, the teams announced.

The Thunder are in town to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Friday -- but before tip-off and during the game the teams will pay tribute to emergency personnel.

In fact, certain heroes who responded to BOTH tragedies will have the honor of holding the American flag during the national anthem.

FYI, April 19, 2020, will mark the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City. 168 people died in the domestic attack carried out by Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols.

In the wake of the attack, emergency personnel based in NYC were sent to OKC to help in the rescue and recovery efforts. So, there's a connection between the two cities.

The teams say they will also host the families of OKC responders who later perished in the line of duty while responding in the 9/11 terror attacks in NYC.

"The bravery of the first responders who are being honored was a beacon of light during unspeakable tragedies in Oklahoma City and New York. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to honor them," Thunder GM Sam Presti says.