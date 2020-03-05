WWE's Robert Stone Makes Pitch to Conor McGregor, Let Me Manage You!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Pro-wrestling star Robert Stone -- f.k.a. as Robbie E -- has a message for Conor McGregor ... LET ME MANAGE YOUR WRESTLING CAREER!!

Stone -- currently signed to WWE -- has been in the wrestling game for 20 years ... but recently retired from bustin' asses in the ring, so he could make bank outside it.

Rob's now a talent manager who represents NXT star Chelsea Green ... but he's looking to expand his roster in a very big (and Irish) way.

"Conor McGregor was meant to be part of sports entertainment. I think everyone kinda already knows that. It's just a waiting game."

"His entrance, the way he talks, the way he walks, the way he fights. This guy would be perfect for the Robert Strauss brand. there's a lot of money for him to make in this."

McGregor ain't the only star athlete who has expressed interest in wrestling. Tyson Fury made a cameo in the squared circle a few months ago ... taking out Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

"When you think of those guys, you think of money and that's why I'm doing this. I wanna make money. And, of course, they wanna be part of WWE."

Rob says he's heard from a lot of stars who want to get into the industry ... but they don't know how where to start.

"I've talked to so many people, heard so many things over the years. Big names like that want to get into sports entertainment, they just don't know how to."

But, with the right guidance ... Stone says he can produce mega-stars that transcend the wrestling ring.

"If you really think about it, there's John Cena, there's [Dave] Bautista, there's The Rock. These guys are so big right now in movies and commercials and talk shows," Stone says.