Khabib Gunning For Mixed Boxing & MMA Fight With Floyd Mayweather

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Khabib Nurmagomedov says he's down to fight Floyd Mayweather ... but The Eagle is floating the idea of a mixed boxing/MMA match!!

"Like maybe 11 rounds boxing, 1 round MMA," Khabib tells TMZ Sports.

Of course, Khabib and Floyd have flirted heavily with the idea of a fight for years ... with Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, telling us TBE has been "begging" for a scrap.

In fact, Ali says they even got a $100 MILLION offer from some powerful Saudis to put on the fight in the Middle East!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

But talks haven't advanced between the two sides ... and when we asked Khabib about it this week -- he says it's because he straight-up doesn't want a boxing-only matchup.

"If he want to fight, come to UFC!" Khabib says. "This is real fight. You know, I'm not boxer. I'm not, like, just wrestler. I'm MMA fighter."

If the two somehow do agree to a bout ... Khabib is VERY confident he'll emerge victorious -- insisting 43-year-old Floyd is just too damn old.

"He almost like my father's age, you know?" Khabib says. "I don't understand how I'm going to punch his face."